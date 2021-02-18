Treasurer to hold talks with Facebook boss over news ban

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will speak with Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg this morning after

He says he has “exchanged messages” with the boss of the tech giant after Australia’s news publishers were restricted from sharing or posting links on Facebook pages.

Community groups, government agencies and charities were also restricted.

“We are going to be having another discussion this morning,” Mr Frydenberg told Neil Breen.

“We will see where that goes, if we can find a path forward.

“We did speak yesterday, I expressed my extreme disappointment with their actions.”

The Treasurer says Facebook is yet to explain why charities, government agencies and others were caught up in the ban.

“They haven’t told me that.”

Image: iStock