‘Face the full wrath of the law’: Neil Breen condemns teen charged with murder

Neil Breen has wholly condemned a 17-year-old who was charged with murder following an Alexandra Hills crash yesterday, calling for the teen to face the Adult Criminal Court.

Two pedestrians, a 37-year-old male and 31-year-old pregnant woman, were killed in the crash, which was allegedly caused by the 17-year-old Waterford West male.

The 17-year-old is due to face Brisbane Children’s Court today.

“This also offends me,” said Neil Breen. “If you’re 17, you can have a licence.”

“If he’s old enough to drive a car, and he’s old enough to roll it and kill two people including a pregnant woman having an Australia Day walk, he’s old enough to face adults court and face the full wrath of the law.

“Our thoughts and hearts and minds are with the 37-year-old man and the 31-year-old woman who were simply going for an afternoon stroll.”

Police will allege the 17-year-old stole a Toyota Landcruiser between 4pm and 5pm yesterday afternoon from a Cleveland home.

At around 5.10pm, the Landcruiser collided with a silver Hyundai at the intersection of Vienna and Finucane Roads and sped away.

Approximately 15 minutes later, the Landcruiser proceeded through a red light at the same intersection and collided with a truck.

The Landcruiser rolled from the impact and struck the 37-year old male and 31-year old woman walking their dog as they crossed the road.

The couple died at the scene.

Police will further allege the 17-year-old male fled the scene, later stealing a set of keys from a Kingston Avenue home at around 5.30pm, attempting to start a car in the garage.

A resident of the home approached him, which caused the teen to flee.

The resident followed and detained the teen until police could make an arrest.

The teen has been charged with two counts of murder, one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle (adversely affected by an intoxicating substance), two counts of burglary, one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and one count of attempted unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Image: Getty