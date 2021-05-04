Oatlands ‘cold-hearted bastards’ flayed for stony rejection of memorial

The mother of one of four children killed in the Oatlands crash has issued a powerful challenge to the golf club who rejected a memorial.

Bridget Sakr, mother of Veronique, shared with Deborah Knight her grief in the lead-up to another painful Mothers’ Day without her daughter.

She called on the club’s board to sympathise with her and the Abdallah family’s trauma, and reconsider their “insensitive, and very heartless” decision.

The club should also allow their members to vote on the proposal, she said.

“I don’t appreciate when they say ‘you’re looking for something elaborate’, because we’re not: it’s a very modest design … it actually sort of camouflages in the area.

“Veronique was flung 20 metres upon impact of the vehicle, and she landed in the golf course about three metres from the boundary fence.

“It really does eat into my soul when I think that there might be a buggy or a human just walking over where she died.”

Ray Hadley was livid to hear Oatlands Golf Club had rejected a memorial for the four children killed after a driver lost control of his ute.

The memorial was proposed at the site of the children’s deaths, on land owned by the golf club.

Ray had previously supported the Oatlands Golf Club, confident a compromise would be reached.

“Now, I feel a bit silly, actually,” he said this morning.

“I defended you thinking commonsense would prevail, but obviously not!”

The club formally put a stop to negotiations, stating the site would be too big.

“The insurance is covered by Parramatta City Council and you did this, you cold-hearted bastards!

“And I had the temerity to actually defend you previously.”

Member for Lakemba Jihad Dib told Ray Hadley the memorial proposal had already been substantially scaled down.

“To simply just round it off by saying negotiations are closed, it’s ridiculous.

“Because if there’s a genuine, sincere attempt to try and find a compromise, then they can do it.

“Talk about misreading the room.”

