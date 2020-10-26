Extreme storms wreak havoc across Queensland

Further rain and storms are forecast for Queensland as the State Emergency Service receive hundreds of calls for help.

Brisbane SES Local Controller Glenn Alderton told Deborah Knight they received 530 calls for assistance over the last 24 hours.

“We are expecting more calls, so now is the time for residents … to do some preparation.

“Everyone needs to ensure that their gutters are clean and their drains are cleaned out.

“Given that these are the first few storms for the season, people often get caught unawares.”

For emergency help in floods and storms call SES on 132 500.

In a life-threatening emergency call 000 (triple zero).

Image: Nine News