‘Extraordinary deal’: Broncos star Payne Haas offered $10 million contract

33 mins ago
The Broncos are looking to offer 21-year-old Payne Haas a lifetime contract worth an extraordinary $10 million.

Chief League writer for the Courier Mail Peter Riddell says the contract has been put to the board with a decision imminent.

“There is a genuine move to offer a life time contract to Payne Haas,” he said on Sportzone.

“He would be the first million dollar forward in Broncos history, and one of the highest paid players in the games history.

“It is a remarkable deal for a very talented young prop.”

Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

