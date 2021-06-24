4BC
Extra Origin seats up for grabs as Sydneysiders claim refunds

6 hours ago
Scott Emerson
State of Origin
It’s a tale of two cities of a different kind ahead of this week’s State of Origin, with Sydney’s COVID-19 outbreak creating a thin silver lining for Brisbanites. 

Extra tickets will be put on sale for Queenslanders as Sydneysiders process refunds on their tickets.

“It’s good and bad news,” Suncorp Stadium General Manager Alan Graham.

“Sometimes the best part about beating the Blues is watching their supporters go home.

“On the other side of the coin, it should mean there’s some additional tickets available for locals to be able to buy.”

Mr Graham said the field at Suncorp Stadium is looking in “pretty good order” ahead of the game.

But with a substantial absence of Blues in the stadium, there’s potential for Mr Graham to pull out a few tricks to the Maroons’ advantage…

