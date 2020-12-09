Extinction Rebellion: Top cop questioned over protest response

Neil Breen has sought answers from Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll on police tactics for dealing with the Extinction Rebellion protests unfolding this week.

“Why haven’t Extinction Rebellion been stopped?” asked Neil Breen.

“Why can’t they be cleared off the street quicker?”

Ms Carroll impressed the police could not end the incident faster due to the safety of the protesters.

“Are the police acting under directives from the government to go soft on dills that try and wreck our life?” Neil Breen quizzed.

“That does not happen at all,” said Ms Carroll.

“We always try and get this balance of people having a fundamental right to protest … (and) to make sure they do it within the policy and legislation guidelines.”

Ms Carroll said the police expect similar scenes to occur at the anticipated Thursday afternoon protest.

“I’ve got my people investigating now what’s happening across Australia and across all of the world to see whether our tactics could improve.”

To hear the full interview, click PLAY below.