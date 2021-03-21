4BC
Extinction Rebellion plans down the drain after rain lashing

8 hours ago
Neil Breen
Dave MorgantiExtinction Rebellion
Article image for Extinction Rebellion plans down the drain after rain lashing

Climate action group Extinction Rebellion have cancelled a “public mass action” event today due to the heavy rainfall lashing southern Queensland. 

This was intended to be the first protest in a week of “disruption and civil resistance”, according to the group’s website.

The climate emergency is here. Extreme weather and flooding unfortunately means we need to postpone tomorrow’s day of…

Posted by Extinction Rebellion Brisbane / Meanjin on Sunday, 21 March 2021

“They had planned some activities targeting banks, coal seam gas companies, things like that,” Acting Superintendent Dave Morganti told Neil Breen.

“Now that they’ve cancelled their main protest and march today, we’re a bit unclear whether they’ll reallocate that to a different day of the week.”

But Mr Morganti said the group must provide notice if the protest will be moved.

“We’re doing some work with our people, trying to talk with the organisers and also our legal team.

“They’ve got to provide a notice of intention on the day that they’re going to perform this protestive march.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Getty

Neil Breen
NewsQLD
