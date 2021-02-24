4BC
External review needed into the death of Doreen Langham, victims groups say

5 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Red Rose Foundation
The CEO of the Red Rose Foundation is calling for an external review into the death of Doreen Langham, who is believed to have died with her ex-partner in a fire that engulfed her Browns Plains townhouse.

It’s been reported she went to police with with security footage showing how her former partner had breached a Domestic Violence Order numerous times in recent weeks.

Deputy Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski will lead a review into their deaths, and a timeline will be established.

It was revealed today a call to police the night before was tasked as “non-urgent”.

Betty Taylor said she was “aghast” at what had happened.

“I think now it is too big and too critical for the police solely to be left to do their own review, yes they can do that, but I am calling for an external review,” she told Scott Emerson.

“I think we need to know exactly what went wrong, timelines to it, but also if there were other external agencies or individuals. Not looking for people to blame, but I think we have got to learn from these thins, otherwise we keep doing it.

“I think people are expecting action, and we have got to have it.

“It’s heartbreaking to think of the desperation she would have been having, call after call. The intervening three hours it took to get there, I just despair to what she’d been going through.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

 

Scott Emerson
NewsQLD
