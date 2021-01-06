Expert warns Chinese development could develop to ‘full-blown military crisis’

Concerns for Australian security are growing over China’s military development, which is now rapidly outpacing the US.

“We need to be paying more attention to what’s going on than we normally do,” said Peter Jennings, Executive Director of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.

“What’s actually happening in Beijing is Xi Jinping is really turning his control into a type of military dictatorship.”

Mr Jennings told Luke Grant the development signals the militarisation of Chinese communism.

“We could be walking into a full-blown military crisis in our region quite quickly.”

Image: Getty Images