Executive producer reveals how the infamous reality show edit works

An executive producer, who has edited a raft of reality television shows, has explained to what extent editing influences the depiction of contestants.

The Bachelorette contestant and former Queensland councillor Jess Glasgow appealed a $4000 for his conduct on the show, arguing his depiction came down to the editing.

Bloomtime Media Company Director Yana Groves told Deborah Knight editors can’t change who someone is.

“It is morally, ethically, legally inappropriate to change anyone’s meaning.

“Editing in its nature allows us to reconstruct storylines that happen in the moment so that the story’s told clearly.”

Ms Groves said instead, the ‘television gold’ content is largely fueled by casting.

“Casting is absolutely everything. It’s crucial.

“We shouldn’t ever have to add something to create the drama.”

