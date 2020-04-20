EXCLUSIVE | Storm legend Billy Slater says salary cap scandal ‘galvanised’ the club

This week marks ten years since the NRL salary cap scandal, an anniversary the Melbourne Storm would rather forget.

The NRL stripped the club of all the honours they received between 2006 and 2010 for the breach, including their 2007 and 2009 Telstra Premierships.

Former Melbourne Storm star Billy Slater told Mark Levy it made him and the club stronger.

“We honestly didn’t know what was going to happen. It was so much uncertainty.

“I suppose looking back, it’s times that you’re down and out and you have to pick yourself up off the canvas, you really understand what your club is made of, and what culture is in your club, and the people and the substance to those people.

“To go on and lose so many players at the end of 2010 and win the minor premiership in 2011 and the premiership in 2012, I think it’s actually enhanced the club, in terms of the culture and how it galvanised it.

“The game is going through something similar right now together. This has the potential to galvanise the game together.”

Click PLAY to hear the full comments



Image: Getty/Graham Denholm