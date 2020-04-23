EXCLUSIVE | Prison psychologist suspended over alleged sexual relationship with murderer

A whistleblower claims a senior female staffer at a Hunter Valley prison has had an inappropriate sexual relationship with Norfolk Island murderer Glenn McNeill.

The psychologist allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with Mr McNeill at Hunter Correctional Centre at the Cessnock Correctional Complex.

Officers inside the facility have told Ray Hadley the female staffer allegedly participated in long one-on-one interviews with the prisoner in rooms with allegedly no cameras.

It’s alleged the interviews went for eight hours at a time, on more than one occasion.

Ray Hadley has been told the high profile inmate was moved to Goulburn Correctional Centre.

The Ray Hadley Morning Show has contacted NSW Corrections and Minister Anthony Roberts for comment.

