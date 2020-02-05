EXCLUSIVE | Qantas employee stood down over rescue flight to Wuhan

A Qantas employee has reportedly been stood down for being too vocal about safety concerns over the coronavirus rescue flight to Wuhan.

The flight evacuated hundreds of Australian citizens and residents from the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak and was to undergo a three-day deep clean.

But before that could take place, workers were instructed to board the plane to remove catering and strip it of linen. They were given masks, gloves but no eye protective gear and no specific training on risk management.

A “highly trained health and safety representative” instructed colleagues they didn’t have to service and clean the plane if they had a reasonable concern for their health and safety, according to the Transport Workers Union.

The employee, a union delegate, was told “his concerns weren’t reasonable” and was stood down on the weekend.

TWU National Secretary Michael Kaine tells Alan Jones “workers are being unfairly targeted”.

“Well, regrettably an employee has been stood down Alan.

“We rightly lauded the actions of Qantas in sending in a rescue mission and we support the brave volunteers on that flight but there’s a double standard here isn’t there.”

Qantas Medical spokesman Dr Russell Brown has issued a statement saying, “we would never ask our employees to work in unsafe conditions” (full statement below).

“The risk of aviation workers contracting coronavirus as a result of working on an aircraft originating from China is very low.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview