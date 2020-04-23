EXCLUSIVE | Project Apollo proposal spurned by Queensland Premier

The Queensland Premier is under fire for claiming the NRL had failed to submit a public safety plan after rejecting Project Apollo’s submission.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk called on the NRL to submit a proposal today in a press conference, claiming “there is no detailed plan”.

Former NSW Deputy Premier and Project Apollo representative Troy Grant disputes the Premier’s account.

“I’m just a little confused about the language,” he told Mark Levy.

“As Project Apollo’s representative I was asked to make contact with the Queensland Government, which I did.

“I was told very, very differently, and very opposite to what the Premier has said in her comments.”

He says he had an extensive conversation with a representative of the government’s response committee, asking how to submit the NRL’s public safety plans.

“During a Project Apollo meeting I got the phone call from Queensland saying ‘do not send us anything’.

“To suddenly say that she hasn’t received anything, well that’s because she asked us not to.”

Image: Getty/Jono Searle