EXCLUSIVE | Pregnant employee exposed to nursing home after deadly coronavirus outbreak

It’s been revealed a heavily pregnant employee was exposed to patients at a Sydney nursing home after a deadly outbreak of coronavirus was known about.

Four people have now tested positive to COVID-19 at Dorothy Henderson Lodge at Macquarie Park in Sydney’s north.

Employees are refusing to turn up to work after a staff member contracted the virus and a 95-year-old resident has now died from the disease.

Emergency staff have been brought into the facility to care for the residents, dressed in full protective suits.

But Ray Hadley has revealed an external worker, a Patient Transport Officer, was exposed to residents yesterday and then lied to about the outbreak.

A source close to the matter tells Ray a crew, including a woman who is 36 weeks pregnant, went to the nursing home to transport a patient for dialysis treatment.

When they arrived at the patient’s room, staff were wearing full protective gear including gowns, masks and gloves.

The crew asked what was going on and were allegedly told the patient was just going in for their normal dialysis.

It wasn’t until later in the afternoon when the duty manager of the Patient Transport Depot briefed the crew about the coronavirus outbreak at the nursing home.

