EXCLUSIVE | PM finally admits to inviting Hillsong founder to the White House

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has admitted he put forward a request for Hillsong founder Brian Houston to be invited to the White House dinner during his state visit.

It was reported Mr Morrison asked the White House if the pastor could accompany him to events during the official visit, but they rejected the request.

The Prime Minister and his department repeatedly refused to answer questions about the alleged invitation, claiming it’s “all gossip”, until now.

Mr Houston was under police investigation at the time, and still is, over his alleged failure to report his father’s sexual abuse of young boys.

The Prime Minister has finally admitted to Ben Fordham that the reports were not just “gossip”.

“We put forward a number of names, that included Brian. But, not everybody whose name was put forward was invited.

“People have chased this round and round for months… at the end of the day what’s important is the relationship we have with the United States, and it’s never been better.”

When asked if he knew Mr Houston was under police investigation at the time, the PM said, “they’re not things I follow closely”.

Image: Getty/James Gourley