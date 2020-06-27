Exclusive | NRL confirms Warriors are ‘committed’ to staying in Australia

The NRL’s Head of Football (Elite Competitions) Graham Annesley has revealed the Warriors have committed to remaining in Australia and playing out the competition.

It comes after the Warriors were hammered by the Storm 50-6 at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium last night in interim coach Todd Payten’s first game in charge.

Payten also confirmed last night he wouldn’t stop players missing their families from returning home as the time apart from them continues to grow.

Annesley confirmed ARL Commission Chairman and NRL CEO Andrew Abdo met with the club this morning to resolve the matter.

“Peter V’landys and Andrew Abdo I believe have had a discussion this morning with the Warriors,” Annesley said.

“The Warriors are committed to continue on which they have from the start.

“They’ve been absolutely amazing with their commitment to try and keep the NRL competition intact.

“We’ve got enough challenges going on with COVID and various others things that are constantly being thrown at us.

“They’re absolutely rock solid, they’re committed to staying and that’s great news for the NRL competition.”

It was only last weekend former Warriors coach Stephen Kearney was sacked.

Ashley Feder/Getty Images.