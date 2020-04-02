EXCLUSIVE | NRL boss confirms pay deal with the players is done

The negotiations between the NRL the Players Association are done and both parties are happy.

NRL Chief Executive Todd Greenberg tells Mark Levy they have made incredible progress.

“Within 14 days, we’ve been able to reset the entire cost-base of the game. A task that would take months, sometimes years in professional sport and we’ve executed that in a few weeks.

“I’m very, very proud of the way the game has worked together during this extraordinary time.”

Mr Greenberg admits there have been some tough cuts, but it is for the benefit of the game.

“They’re not easy discussions to have. There’ll be a total of just under $25 million that will go out to the players.

“I made the decision yesterday to take the same cut as the players… in simple terms, I just thought it was the right thing to do.

“This presented a very tangible and material opportunity for me to demonstrate that commitment to the players.”

He says the focus now is going to be on getting the game back up and running.

Image: Getty/Ian Hitchcock