EXCLUSIVE | Milton Orkopoulos transferred to maximum security prison

Disgraced former NSW MP Milton Orkopoulos is being moved to a maximum security facility on the state’s south coast, sources say.

The 62-year-old convicted paedophile is facing 15 further historic child sex abuse offences after new allegations came to light.

Mark Levy has received information that the decision to transfer Mr Orkopoulos from Silverwater to Nowra Hill came after Corrective Services NSW identified him as a “high-risk” prisoner.

Corrective Services have refused to disclose Mr Orkopoulos’ location for “privacy reasons”.

He is due back in court next month.

