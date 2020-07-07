EXCLUSIVE | ‘It’s back on’: Paul Gallen set to square off with the Super Samoan

Paul Gallen has his sights set on a win against UFC knockout king Mark Hunt.

News of the rugby league legend’s fight with ‘The Super Samoan’ broke earlier this year, but COVID-19 halted negotiations.

Now “it’s back on” for October 31, Paul Gallen told Mark Levy.

Hunt has signed his contract, but Gal said he’s yet to seal the deal.

“I told him what I wanted and he said ‘Okay, we can work towards that’.

“It’s looking very promising.”

Mark asked Gal if he’s going to win the bout.

“I’m not going in there to lose,” he responded.

Gal evaded the opportunity to “stir the pot” and trash-talk Hunt, who he said he has “no beef with”.

“We’re going to get it on, and it’s going to sell [tickets] anyway.”

Image: Instagram/Mark Hunt