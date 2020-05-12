EXCLUSIVE | Inmate’s drug plot foiled after prison officer held hostage

An inmate’s elaborate plan to get drugs into prison was exposed when he held a prison officer hostage.

A 32-year-old inmate took a prison officer hostage with a make-shift weapon at Mid North Coast Correctional Centre yesterday.

After a tense five hours, the prison officer was released and the inmate put into segregation.

Ray Hadley has revealed corrections officers suspect the prisoner involved was trying to gain access to Kempsey Hospital, where a stash of drugs would be waiting for him.

The prisoner reportedly thought he would be injured and taken to the hospital.

However, the prison officer was the one who ended up in hospital and found phones and drugs hidden in the toilets.

“Well done to the prison officer,” Ray said.

Image: Getty