EXCLUSIVE | ICU nurses buying face shields at Bunnings

An intensive care nurse at one of Sydney’s biggest hospitals has exclusively revealed to Ben Fordham she’s been forced to buy her own plastic face shields.

“This nurse told me the last time she was on a shift, they had the shields, but now they’ve run out,” Ben tells listeners.

“Some of the nurses have been forced to go to Bunnings, or attempt to make their own.”

In an email seen by Ben Fordham, hospital management have encouraged the ad hoc approach to personal protection, telling staff they are unable to source more equipment or even give an indication of when new face shields would arrive.

Ben vowed to find a solution for the frontline health workers battling coronavirus with only basic protection.

“I think we’re in a bad place when ICU nurses in Sydney are going to Bunnings to buy protective face shields.

“And it’s shocking that those same nurses are then leaving empty handed, because they didn’t have any shields either!”

