EXCLUSIVE | Former top cop Gary Jubelin ‘devastated’ by criminal conviction

Former homicide detective Gary Jubelin has expressed his disappointment after he was found guilty for his conduct as the head detective in the William Tyrrell case.

The 57-year-old has been fined $10,000 and convicted for illegally recording person of interest, Paul Savage, in the case of the missing child.

The former detective resigned last year when he was accused of wrongdoing after a three-decade-long career.

Jubelin has lodged an appeal and tells Alan Jones he’s ‘devastated’ by the conviction and wishes he hadn’t recorded the conversations.

“I’ve woken up this morning a convicted criminal, not a situation I thought I’d ever find myself in.

“It’s my reputation that’s taken the biggest hit, and my integrity, and that’s what has upset me more than anything, Alan.”

He maintains he recorded the situation to protect his lawful interest but the court has made it clear he misinterpreted the legislation.

“I don’t want to be someone who comes across with a dislike for the NSW Police… but there were certain senior officers that I think had an agenda.

“I’ve been a police officer for 34 years, I haven’t seen other people treated the same way I had been treated.

“I wasn’t even allowed to go back into my office to get my personal belongings.”

Image: Getty/Don Arnold