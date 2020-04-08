EXCLUSIVE | Community transmission tragedy among Ruby Princess relatives

A man has passed coronavirus to two relatives after leaving the Ruby Princess cruise ship, Ben Fordham has exclusively revealed.

Community transmission from Ruby Princess passengers is a significant concern for health authorities, with at least 19 known cases.

In one such instance, a man passed COVID-19 to his daughter and son-in-law, who were delivering food to their father after his wife was hospitalised by the virus.

“Tragically, the father is now dead,” Ben Fordham reveals.

“What about the wife? The daughter? The son in law?

“They’re alive, and they’re bloody angry.”

The death toll from the cruise has risen to 15 after a 62-year-old South Australian woman died this morning (Wednesday), bringing the nation’s total number of deaths so far to 50.

“Because authorities let the virus leave the ship, it has spread to hire car drivers, family members, and who knows who else?”

Image: Steven Saphore/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images