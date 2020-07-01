EXCLUSIVE | Blues coach endorses Origin away game across the Tasman

With South Australia’s borders still closed to interstate travellers, a State of Origin away game in New Zealand has been proposed.

NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler told Mark Levy the away game is crucial for Origin, and said he supports the idea of hosting it in NZ.

“Having that third game as an away game somewhere promotes our game.

“The players never fail in delivering. I think it’s a great thing.”

He said the decision will come down to where crowds will be allowed.

“State of Origin’s always been about the fans and the atmosphere.

“If you can get a full crowd over there, I can see it’s very enticing.”

Image: NSW Blues/Official website, Getty