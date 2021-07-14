Excitement builds over first ever Origin match on the Gold Coast

While New South Wales have already wrapped up the State of Origin series, it hasn’t dampened the excitement of locals on the Gold Coast as the city prepares to host it’s first ever Origin match.

Queensland will be looking to salvage some pride in Game III having been smashed in the first two games – both of which have been played at the Maroons home ground.

Gold Coast Rugby League chairman Peter Daley said the support has been “overwhelming”.

“Everyone I’ve been talking to is very excited,” he told Bill McDonald on 4BC Afternoons.

The last minute switch has affected ticket sales, but Daley still expects over 20,000 spectators to attend the game.

“There’s still about 3 or 4 thousand (tickets) left,” he said.

“They can fit 27,500 people in there, so it should be around 22 or 23 thousand hopefully.”

Image: Getty