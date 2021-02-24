Rumours flying Queensland will be named as 2032 Olympics host

Rumours are flying Queensland will be named host of the 2032 Olympics, with an announcement expected in the next 24 hours.

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner told Scott Emerson it was too soon to pop the champagne.

“We are expecting a meeting of the IOC overnight and we are really not sure what’s going to come out of that, but there’s been some positive signals sent out and we are all very optimistic.

“Essentially we have been in this process the IOC calls continuous dialogue … their next stage after that and really the pointy end, is called targeted dialogue.

“The opportunity is to move from continuous dialogue to targeted dialogue. The real question is, is there any other city in targeted dialogue, or is it Brisbane or south east Queensland being the preferred host?

“That’s hopefully what we will find out.”

Images: iStock