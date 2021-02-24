4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Rumours flying Queensland will be named as 2032 Olympics host

6 hours ago
Scott Emerson
2032 OlympicsBrisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner
Article image for Rumours flying Queensland will be named as 2032 Olympics host

Rumours are flying Queensland will be named host of the 2032 Olympics, with an announcement expected in the next 24 hours.

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner told Scott Emerson it was too soon to pop the champagne.

“We are expecting a meeting of the IOC overnight and we are really not sure what’s going to come out of that, but there’s been some positive signals sent out and we are all very optimistic.

“Essentially we have been in this process the IOC calls continuous dialogue … their next stage after that and really the pointy end, is called targeted dialogue.

“The opportunity is to move from continuous dialogue to targeted dialogue. The real question is, is there any other city in targeted dialogue, or is it Brisbane or south east Queensland being the preferred host?

“That’s hopefully what we will find out.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Images: iStock 

Scott Emerson
AustraliaEntertainmentNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873