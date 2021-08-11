‘Exceptionally disappointing’: AOC boss slams ‘distressing’ call by SA government

The Australian Olympic Committee has slammed South Australia over its decision to force a number of returning Olympians to quarantine at home for an extra 14 days, on top of their quarantine in Sydney.

It means around 16 athletes will spend 28 days in total in isolation.

Australian Olympic Committee CEO Matt Carroll slammed the decision.

“It’s not frustrating, it’s exceptionally disappointing,” he told Peter Psaltis on Wide World of Sports.

“We are not asking for anything special for the returning Olympic team, they are doing their 14 day quarantine like any other returning Australian has to do.

“We’ve managed that across the states … all have been very supportive. No other state has this rule where people have been fully quarantined and therefore protected in Sydney have to quarantine for another 14 days, making it 28 days.

“It is significant mental health risk for those athletes.”

He said some athletes were left very distressed as were their families, and they were a “fully vaccinated cohort “of Australians.

Press PLAY below to hear his thoughts

Image: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images