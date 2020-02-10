Ex-Resources Minister takes aim at ‘dole bludgers of the energy system’

Former Resources Minister Matt Canavan has fired back at former PM Malcolm Turnbull’s anti-coal power comments.

Mr Turnbull told media today there is “no economic reason” to invest in coal infrastructure, and to advocate otherwise is “nuts”.

“If it’s as cheap as Malcolm’s making out, why does it need government investment?” Mr Canavan tells Ben Fordham.

“Renewables can play a role, but they are the dole bludgers of the energy system. They only turn up to work when they want to.”

Mr Canavan says the government will fund a business case for a new power plant in north Queensland, hoping to silence the critics of coal-fired power.

“If it’s as uneconomic as they say, well, that’ll be clearly shown.”

