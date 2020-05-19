Ex-NRL referee says ref dispute comes down to respect

Peace talks between the NRL and the referees have broken down casting a shadow on the impending restart date.

The dispute came last week after the announcement that the NRL would move to one referee.

QLD Deputy Opposition Leader and former NRL referee Tim Mander told Mark Levy he thinks the dispute may be about respect.

“I’m not in the inner sanctum with referees, but I suppose where I have some sympathy for the referees is… they’re treated like a necessary evil and as an afterthought by the administration.

“I would have thought the Rugby League administration would have consulted with the referees, would have sought their opinion and make sure they’ve communicated clearly.

“I suspect that the main reason that the referees are responding the way that they are is that they may feel that they haven’t been treated with respect.”

