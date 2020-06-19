Ex-Cybersecurity Minister warns ‘we need to be aware’ of cyberwarfare
Former Cybersecurity Minister Angus Taylor says there are simple ways for the Australian public to help prevent cyber attacks from international threats.
The now-Energy Minister told Deborah Knight defence against such attacks is a “top priority” for the government, backed by a $230 million strategy.
“We have to be absolutely ready to deal with this, and we are.
“I was the Cybersecurity Minister for some time … and this was a very strong focus.”
Mr Taylor said online safety is the responsibility of all Australians.
“The frequency [of attacks] has been increasing: we need to be aware.
“There’s one thing everyone can do … to help defend ourselves against this: just make sure the software on your phones and your computers is always up to date.”
Shadow agriculture minister Joel Fitzgibbon added big tech’s fear of a ‘Big Brother’ scenario is preventing effective cybersecurity measures.
“I do appeal to the bigger companies, who are often understandably reluctant to have government reaching into their business, … we do need business and government agencies working together to ensure that we are safe from these incursions.”
Click PLAY below to hear the full interview