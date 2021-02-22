‘Everyone was clapping’: Queensland’s first endorsed COVID-19 vaccinator

The nurse who administered the first COVID-19 jab in Queensland, Kellie Kenway, has described it as an honour in the nation’s fight against coronavirus.

Queenslanders frontline workers today pulled up their sleeves to receive their vaccine.

Ms Kenway, a clinical nurse consultant at the Gold Coast University Hospital, was the first person to administer the jab in Queensland and is the sunshine state’s first endorsed vaccinator.

“I truly felt honoured, the last 12 months I have been waiting for this moment … it was an honour to really give it,” she told Scott Emerson.

“It was very upbeat today, there was anticipation from the moment we saw all of the media yesterday with the first delivery to our loading dock, and knowing myself it was in the fridge ready to be prepared to be administered this morning was a relief.

“But walking around the hospital, coming out of that door, myself also being vaccinated today, was a huge, monumental day for us all. Walking out into the outpatients, everyone was clapping, it was a joyful time.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: Nine News