Evacuated expat details life in Top End quarantine

161 Australians evacuated from the UK on government-funded repatriation flights are settling in after their first weekend in the NT.

Mother of three Kate Smith told Scott Emerson life is reasonably comfortable in the Darwin mining camp where the returnees are serving out their two weeks of quarantine.

When asked if the government did enough for Australians stranded overseas, she said “I might be controversial but I’m going to say flat-out, no.”

“In March, when things were starting to get a bit bad, the Australian government said ‘come home, or if you’re safe … stay where you are’ … but nobody could’ve guessed how long it would’ve been.

“We were just on our own: see ya later, good luck to you, you fools for going overseas anyway.”

Image: Nine News