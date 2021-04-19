4BC
European Super League plans slammed as ‘soulless’

7 hours ago
Peter Psaltis
Super League
Article image for European Super League plans slammed as ‘soulless’

Manchester United, Liverpool, Barcelona and Juventus are among 12 European clubs to sign up for a breakaway ‘Super League’, to launch next season.

FIFA is warning any players that take part will be banned from international fixtures.

The move has been heavily criticised.

“They think they are going to be able to play this league alongside their normal domestic fixtures,” Wide World of Sports host Peter Psaltis said.

“Well you can think again, that won’t happen.

“It changes the playing field. It is not an even playing field, if they go down that path.”

He said it was “soulless” and a “money grab” and there were reports the clubs would share in $3.5 billion euros.

“It looks as though the Premier League teams have to get permission from the English FA to go and do it.

“They won’t get permission.”

Paul ‘Fatty’ Vautin questioned how it would work.

“English soccer is a very fan based sport, they could turn on a sixpence.”

Click PLAY below to hear their comments

Image: iStock 

Peter Psaltis
SoccerSportsWorld
