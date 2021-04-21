European Super League plans bomb after fierce backlash

Plans for a European Super League have been dashed just 48 hours after it was announced, following international backlash from both fans and players.

Football writer for the Mirror in the UK, Jim Boardman, crossed to Peter Psaltis on Wide World of Sports after an incredible day in football.

“First of all I was pleased to see how much universal condemnation there was for it, football is a sport, and people get quite tribal and partisan but everybody got together.

“It’s not usual for Liverpool fans and Chelsea fans or Man United fans to all be singing from the same hymn sheet but on this one they did, there was no doubt about it, this was a step too far.

“Football has become more about the gold coins the owners can get than about the silverware that’s really what gets us into the sport in the first place.”

He said it was a strong sport with strong fans.

“If they had got away with it, I think football would have been broken for good, I don’t think football would have come back from that.”

Image: iStock