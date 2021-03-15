European AstraZeneca blood clot scares debunked

Concerns the AstraZeneca vaccines are causing blood clots in recipients have been debunked, after many European countries halted rollouts of the vaccine.

Infectious disease physician Paul Griffin said there was no reason to believe the vaccine had caused clots in patients.

“As we get more information, it seems increasingly likely that these events were purely coincidental and not related to the vaccine at all.

“There’s no increase in those events.”

Rather, as more people become vaccinated, uncorrelated medical events will no doubt happen in more people who are vaccinated.

Dr Griffin said the paused rollouts were done solely out of an “abundance of caution”.

