4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Estranged husband charged with the murder of QLD nurse

4 hours ago
4BC NEWS

An estranged husband has been charged with the murder of a Rockhampton nurse after she was allegedly stabbed in front of her two young children.

Emergency services were called to Brae St, Allenstown, on Tuesday evening after neighbours reported two young children ran from the property screaming.

The children are now being cared for by their grandparents.

The 42-year-old woman is one of at least 14 Queenslanders already killed in alleged domestic violence incidents this year.

If you or someone you know needs help, support is available at DV Connect on 1800 811 811, Lifeline on 13 11 14, Beyondblue on 1300 224 636, or 1800 RESPECT.

4BC NEWS
CrimeNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873