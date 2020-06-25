Estranged husband charged with the murder of QLD nurse

An estranged husband has been charged with the murder of a Rockhampton nurse after she was allegedly stabbed in front of her two young children.

Emergency services were called to Brae St, Allenstown, on Tuesday evening after neighbours reported two young children ran from the property screaming.

The children are now being cared for by their grandparents.

The 42-year-old woman is one of at least 14 Queenslanders already killed in alleged domestic violence incidents this year.