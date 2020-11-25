4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Enough is enough’: New taskforce to probe food delivery deaths

10 hours ago
Deborah Knight
food deliveryKevin Anderson
Article image for ‘Enough is enough’: New taskforce to probe food delivery deaths

The NSW Government has announced a taskforce to investigate food delivery services after a spate of driver deaths in recent months.

In just three days, two food delivery riders died on NSW roads.

Yesterday the union called for an urgent inquiry, saying they operated under a “deadly recipe”.

Minister for Better Regulation Kevin Anderson told Deborah Knight drivers were entitled to a safe environment and the industry had an important role to play.

“Sadly we have seen a number of deaths,” he said.

“Enough is enough: we have to find out what we need to do to provide a safer environment for them.”

The taskforce includes transport authorities and police.

He flagged changes including high-vis workwear, which he called a “no-brainer”, as well as more safety training.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

 

RELATED

‘Deadly recipe’: Calls for urgent inquiry over food delivery platforms

Deborah Knight
FoodNewsTechnology
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873