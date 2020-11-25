‘Enough is enough’: New taskforce to probe food delivery deaths

The NSW Government has announced a taskforce to investigate food delivery services after a spate of driver deaths in recent months.

In just three days, two food delivery riders died on NSW roads.

Yesterday the union called for an urgent inquiry, saying they operated under a “deadly recipe”.

Minister for Better Regulation Kevin Anderson told Deborah Knight drivers were entitled to a safe environment and the industry had an important role to play.

“Sadly we have seen a number of deaths,” he said.

“Enough is enough: we have to find out what we need to do to provide a safer environment for them.”

The taskforce includes transport authorities and police.

He flagged changes including high-vis workwear, which he called a “no-brainer”, as well as more safety training.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

RELATED