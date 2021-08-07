“Enormous support” for the 2021 Crazy Socks campaign

The Men of League Foundation are always there to help people across the Rugby League when they’re doing it tough.

Bradley Clyde is one of the Directors at the Men of League Foundation and joined The Continuous Call Team during the 2021 Crazy Socks Campaign.

Each year a specially designed pair of socks is produced and promoted for purchase by clubs for players of all ages from under 6’s right through to Opens.

The 2021 socks have been designed by 16 year old Jordan Fenbow from the Kellyville Bushrangers.

He says “there’s been enormous support through the purchase of these socks” commenting that they’re already sold for this year with more than half the Round remaining.

Players have been wearing the socks on the field or in Captain’s Run sessions this week to raise awareness for the Men of League and the work they do in the community.

Clyde revealed that “over the last three years, the Foundation has handed out more than $2.5 million worth of grants to people going through difficult times”.

He also mentioned “you don’t have to have played first grade to get support from the Men of League foundation, if you’re the lady that works at the tuck shop or the gear steward, we’re there to help you”.

If you want to donate or need support, visit the Men of League Foundation website at menofleague.com today.

Image: NSWRL