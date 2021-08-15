4BC
Engineer gives glimpse into industry protecting bank cyber security

48 mins ago
Neil Breen
National Science Week
Article image for Engineer gives glimpse into industry protecting bank cyber security

An engineer behind the security of some of the world’s largest companies has given some insights into her industry. 

Principal Site Reliability Engineer Tammy Bryant is encouraging women to join the field of science as part of National Science Week.

“We don’t have the good gender parity there,” she told Neil Breen. “I’d just like to see more girls and women getting involved.”

Ms Bryant said her work protecting banks is an ever-changing field.

“There are people trying to take down banks in malicious ways all the time.

“Your job is to protect the bank, make sure that everything is up and running and make sure that everything looks correct.

“I’ve definitely seen some strange things over the years – weird bugs that occurred where, for example, money just shot straight out of ATMs onto the street.”

Press PLAY below to hear more on the work that goes into protecting the world’s banks 

Image: Getty 

Neil Breen
News
