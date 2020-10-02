Energy Minister returns fire at state counterpart over gas project

Energy Minister Angus Taylor has defended the development of a coal seam gas field amid criticism from his NSW counterpart.

The Narrabri gas project has been approved in NSW, but will need to be green lit by the federal environment department.

Mr Taylor told Deborah Knight he didn’t want to speculate on the approval process, but “gas is now critical to our electricity prices … let’s get on with it.”

The development, which has also received support from the other side of the aisle, was criticised this week by NSW Energy and Environment Minister Matt Kean.

“He was at odds with his leader, he was at odds with the party, he was at odds with the deal they’d done with the federal government,” Mr Taylor hit back.

