Energy Minister condemns former prime minister’s improper behaviour

2 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Coalition MPs have expressed their frustration with one of their former leaders, after Malcolm Turnbull announced his support of a coal mine moratorium.

Energy Minister Angus Taylor told Deborah Knight his Liberal colleagues and voters are “fed up with Malcolm’s interventions”.

“Former prime ministers should stay above the fray – we see that with people like John Howard and Julia Gillard.

“That’s the way we expect them to behave.”

Labor MP Joel Fitzgibbon described Mr Turnbull as a “serial pest” who may cost the NSW Coalition government the Upper Hunter by-election.

“What state Labor should do is just run Malcolm Turnbull’s interview over and over again on the loudspeakers!”

