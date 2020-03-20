Energy Minister asks power companies to help people during coronavirus crisis
Energy Minister Angus Taylor has asked power companies to extend hardship policies to people impacted by coronavirus.
Minister Taylor tells Deborah Knight they’re planning a nationally coordinated approach to keep the lights on.
“Hardship policies are really crucial at this time.
“I’ve asked energy companies to extend their hardship policies to impacted coronavirus people and businesses.”
Shadow Minister Joel Fitzgibbon says it’s important to help people through this time.
Image: Getty/Tracey Nearmy