4BC
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Energy Minister asks power companies..

Energy Minister asks power companies to help people during coronavirus crisis

2 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Angus TaylorJoel Fitzgibbon

Energy Minister Angus Taylor has asked power companies to extend hardship policies to people impacted by coronavirus.

Minister Taylor tells Deborah Knight they’re planning a nationally coordinated approach to keep the lights on.

“Hardship policies are really crucial at this time.

“I’ve asked energy companies to extend their hardship policies to impacted coronavirus people and businesses.”

Shadow Minister Joel Fitzgibbon says it’s important to help people through this time.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Question time between the two ministers will be a regular segment each Friday on Afternoons with Deborah Knight.

 

Image: Getty/Tracey Nearmy 

Deborah Knight
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.