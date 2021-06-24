4BC
‘End the squabbling’: Palaszczuk urged to accept PM’s quarantine olive branch

8 hours ago
Neil Breen
covid-19Damascus BarracksquarantineWellcamp Airport
Article image for ‘End the squabbling’: Palaszczuk urged to accept PM’s quarantine olive branch

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is being urged to accept an offer by the federal government that would put an end to the stalemate over a purpose-built quarantine facility.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Ms Palaszczuk the federal government will foot the bill for a 1000-bed facility at Damascus Barracks at Pinkenba.

In return, the state government will be required to build and run the facility.

“This is what the Queensland Government’s been asking for – they’ve been wanting the funding – well, you’ve got it,” said Neil Breen.

“This has been a political bunfight for months and today’s the day it has to end; the Premier has to accept the offer.

“The Queensland public is sick and tired of barbs being thrown all which way on every issue that arises in COVID.

“It’s a no-brainer: let’s end the squabbling and get it done.”

Press PLAY below to hear Neil Breen’s comments in full 

Deputy Premier Steven Miles told the press this morning the Palaszczuk Government welcomes the Commonwealth support.

“Of course, it needs a lot more work,” he said.

“I just emphasise that we have on the table a very detailed, highly costed proposal that could built now – we could go ahead now.

“But instead, the Prime Minister wants us to start from scratch with this other proposal.”

 

Image: Nine News, Getty 

Neil Breen
AustraliaNewsPoliticsQLD
