Emu invasion: The pesky pair making themselves home at a Queensland pub

It doesn’t get much more Australian than this.

Two troublemakers have been making a spectacle of themselves and delighting patrons at a pub in outback Queensland.

A pair of cheeky emus have been making themselves at home at the Yaraka Hotel.

Owner Chris Gimblett told Deborah Knight they’ve been around a long time, but they’d recently learned a new skill.

“Oh Deb, they have been a problem,” he joked.

“They just learnt to walk up the stairs … outside the hotel.

“And they’ve been marching in and causing a little bit of consternation with patrons and us alike.”

Mr Gimblett said they’d put up a sign and a barrier, which so far has worked.

“They haven’t figured out how to get past that barrier,” he said.

“We’ll see how we go!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Images: Facebook/David Littleproud MP, Senator James McGrath