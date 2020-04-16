Empty stadiums won’t impact the quality of the game: Johnathan Thurston

When the Rugby League State of Origin eventually goes ahead, it will face the reality of performing to an empty stadium due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Queensland legend Johnathan Thurston tells Mark Levy on Wide World of Sports radio the lack of atmosphere will be a little odd for the players, but they’ll still be delivering quality football.

“No doubt it would be a weird feeling for them, but once you pull on that Maroon jersey or that Blues jersey you’d play anywhere in the world, whether it was down the park or in front of 80,000 people.”

You can catch ‘The Greatest: State of Origin Moments’ Friday night on Channel Nine at 7.30pm.