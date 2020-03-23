Empty hotel rooms could be used for coronavirus recovery

As coronavirus continues to take its toll on the travel industry, the Department of Health is looking into transforming hotel rooms into quarantine zones.

It is a method that has been used in other countries and has historical precedence.

CEO of Tourism Accommodation Australia Michael Johnson tells Deborah Knight that hotels can play an important role in this health crisis.

Mr Johnson says “We have no tourists, we have no domestic travel, so we have empty hotel rooms all around the country that can certainly be used to support the health system.”

This move will not only assist in the recovery process but also has the potential to provide employment opportunities in managing and cleaning these hotels.

