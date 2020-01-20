Employment Minister says bushfire-affected businesses will have access to grants within weeks

Employment Minister Michaelia Cash guarantees small businesses affected by bushfires will have access to government grants within weeks.

The Federal Government has announced top-up grants of up to $50,000, tax-free, and low-interest loans of up to $500,000 to businesses that have suffered economic losses.

There is no estimated figure on how many businesses are expected to take up these offers.

Minister Cash tells Ben Fordham businesses which suffer a loss of income will also benefit from the move.

“They can actually apply for a loan of up to $500,000.

“The loan would be for up to 10 years but also there is a repayment holiday of up to two years… and no interest accruing during this period.”

Image: Getty/Brook Mitchell