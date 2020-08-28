Emphasis on Australian values in revisions to citizenship test

The citizenship test is set for a shake-up, with Acting Immigration Minister Alan Tudge announcing several major changes to the migration program.

New questions to be added to the citizenship test will emphasise shared Australian values, and the English language teaching program will be made more accessible.

Ethnic Council of Queensland CEO Peter Last welcomed the changes, telling Scott Emerson the additional language support is “really positive”.

However, he cautioned, “while English is essential to participating in our society, it’s not the only thing that makes someone valuable.”

Mr Last also urged the government to avoid adding politicised questions to the test.

“We don’t want them to be seen as exclusive or discriminatory.”

Image: Getty